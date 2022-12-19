Libyan court sentences 17 former IS members to death

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s top prosecutor says a court has sentenced 17 former members of the Islamic State group to death. The statement Monday from the country’s Tripoli-based prosecutor said the death sentences were for those convicted of participating in the killing of 53 people in the western city of Sabratha and destruction of public property. Another 16 militants were given prison sentences, two of them for life. Islamic extremists expanded their reach in Libya after the 2011 uprising plunged the country into chaos and toppled and later killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

