Syria reports two soldiers injured in Israeli airstrikes

Two soldiers have been injured by Israeli airstrikes in the area of the Syrian capital of Damascus. A Syrian military statement reported the airstrikes early Tuesday and said they were the first such attack in more than a month. The statement said that in addition to the injuries, the strikes caused some “material losses.” It noted that Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down a number of the missiles. The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was on Nov. 13. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded when airstrikes hit an airbase in the province of Homs.

