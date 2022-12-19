Virus death toll in China’s capital shows further rise

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing has risen by five as China continues to adapt to an easing of strict virus containment regulations. The National Health Commission on Tuesday said the latest fatalities had taken the country’s total death toll to 5,242, relatively low by global standards but potentially set to increase substantially following moves by the government to step away from the “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing. With people testing and recuperating at home, China has said it is no longer possible to keep an accurate count of new case numbers. China is trying to persuade reluctant seniors and others at risk to get vaccinated, apparently with only moderate success.

