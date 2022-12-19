Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a serial burglar has been caught attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home. Officers had been tracking the real-life Grinch amid a string of recent robberies and saw her bust into “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” star’s townhouse around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Inside, police say they found a 30-year-old woman in the living room “attempting to remove property” and arrested her. Police have not publicly identified her by name.

