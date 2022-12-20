EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states

The legality of abortions has been in flux in some states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade six months ago. The landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson turned abortion rights into a state-by-state issue in a ruling that shaped the nation’s political agenda for the rest of the year. Bans on nearly all abortions are now in effect in 13 states, with similar measures elsewhere on hold as courts determine their legality. Meanwhile, many Democrat-run states have new protections for abortions. For many women, obtaining one has become much harder. A survey reflects that, finding that fewer abortions are being provided overall but more are in states that border those with bans.

