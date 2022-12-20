Germany returns Nigerian bronzes, notes its ‘dark past’

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Germany returned 20 historic bronze sculptures to Nigeria as part of efforts to address what its foreign minister called its “dark colonial past.” Nigeria officials said that more than 5,000 ancient artifacts are estimated to have been stolen from Nigeria, the majority by England, the country’s former colonizer and some by Germany. Most of the treasures were stolen from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin — now in southern Nigeria — and ended up in the custody of several foreign governments and individuals. Activists say there needs to be more accountability that go beyond the return of the artifacts, such as compensation for the losses incurred by African countries throughout years of looting.

