Mexico arrests brother of leading drug cartel boss

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department says the Mexican army has arrested the brother of the country’s most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera. The army says it captured Antonio Oseguera on Tuesday in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It says he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel. Antonio Oseguera is on a Treasury Department sanctions list for his ties to the cartel. However, it was not immediately clear if there is a U.S. warrant of extradition request for him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.