No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A deal for a British man to plead guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife in Cyprus has fallen through. David Hunter, 75, remains on trial for premeditated murder after the plea deal on the lesser charge collapsed. Hunter’s 74-year-old wife Janice, died of asphyxiation a year ago at the couple’s retirement home. Defense lawyers have called it a case of euthanasia or assisted suicide. A state prosecutor said Tuesday that the prosecution wouldn’t accept Hunter’s claim that his wife asked him to end her life unless he provided proof. The defense accused Cyprus’ attorney general of rebuffing what had been agreed were the facts of the case.

