Snow piles deep in northern Japan, strands vehicles, 3 dead

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow in northwestern Japan has left three people dead, stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways and left thousands of homes without electricity. Snow has piled more than 6 feet deep in some northern coastal areas since Saturday. Self-Defense Force troops helped clear highways where hundreds of cars and delivery trucks were stuck and aided motorists. More than 10,000 homes were still out of power as of Wednesday morning, and delivery for convenience stores have been delayed due to blocked roads. While the weather has improved and roads have reopened, another snowstorm is forecast to affect the region toward the weekend.

