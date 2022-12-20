South African leader urges his ANC party to fight corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged his party, the ruling African National Congress, to fight corruption. Ramaphosa said the ANC has “no choice” but to deal with corruption or perish. Ramaphosa spoke Tuesday to close the ANC’s conference where he was reelected its leader. Ramaphosa’s reelection as the party’s leader was a major victory following a spirited campaign by his rivals to elect former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Although he campaigned as a fighter against corruption, Ramaphosa has recently been dogged by scandal himself. He’s been facing calls to step down after a parliamentary report said he may have broken currency regulations by keeping undeclared sums of dollars at his farm.

