Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have banned women from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. The decision was announced Tuesday by a government spokesman after a meeting of the Taliban government. It marked a further blow to the rights of girls and women under their rule. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women’s and minority rights, the Taliban have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

