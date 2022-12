Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends

BERLIN (AP) — During his first interview after being released from prison, tennis great Boris Becker recalled the moment the door of his single-occupancy cell at Britain’s notorious Wandsworth prison closed. Becker calls is the “lonelinest moment I’ve ever had in life.” The interview with German broadcaster SAT.1 aired Tuesday. The three-time Wimbledon champion ​​had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. He would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but he was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.

