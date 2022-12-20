Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal “very negative”

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister has called the refusal of Sweden’s top court to extradite a man wanted by Turkey a “very negative development,” as Ankara continues to delay Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO. Speaking Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey’s request for the extradition of Bulent Kenes was rejected despite a memorandum signed by Turkey, Sweden and Finland. Kenes, 55, who has been granted asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today’s Zaman newspaper, which was owned by the network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed coup in 2016 and considers his network to be a terror organization. Turkey also accuses Kenes of being among the coup plotters.

