U.S. forces detain 6 Islamic State group militants in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — American forces have conducted three raids in eastern Syria and arrested six Islamic State groups militants. U.S. Central Command in a statement on Tuesday said the raids took place over the preceding 48 hours. The U.S. forces identified one of the detained militants as a “Syria Province Senior Official” involved in attacks in Syria. Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two of the three raids took place in the Deir el-Zour and Hassakeh regions, adding that Kurdish-led forces were also involved. There are some 900 U.S. troops in Syria supporting Kurdish-led forces in the fight against the militant group. They frequently target IS militants mostly in parts of northeastern Syria under Kurdish control.

