Ukraine’s president visits front-line city in country’s east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the recent focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia’s war. The president’s office in Kyiv said Tuesday. The office says the eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine’s defenders and Russia’s invading forces. The office said that Zelenskyy met and chatted with military personnel. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said Russia’s efforts to conquer Bakhmut had turned the eastern Ukrainian city into ruins.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.