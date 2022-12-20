Writer says her love life stopped after Trump raped her

NEW YORK (AP) — A former columnist said in a deposition that her love life seemed snuffed out after she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s. Excerpts of the October deposition conducted as part of a lawsuit against the former president by E. Jean Carroll were filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. According to the videotaped deposition, Carroll told lawyers that the music stopped in her love life after the encounter with Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room. Trump has denied knowing Carroll, saying the former Elle columnist was conducting “a complete con job” after announcing she was raped in a book published during his presidency.

