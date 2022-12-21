9 arrested in North Macedonia for migrant smuggling

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested nine people, including a police officer, on suspicion of smuggling dozens of migrants through the country. They were arrested during raids on 11 locations in the capital, Skopje. The nine are all Macedonian nationals and include two minors. Three men from Middle Eastern countries who have not been arrested are believed to have led the group. The group is accused of having smuggled people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and other Middle Eastern countries from Greece to North Macedonia on their way to Serbia and then wealthier European countries. The migration route that stretches through from Greece through the Balkans became more active again this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.