Analysis: Biden, Zelenskyy try to keep Congress from balking

WASHINGTON (AP) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic visit to Washington is a moment for the White House to demonstrate to Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the United States will sustain its commitment to the war for “as long as it takes.” It also provides the Ukrainian president the opportunity, in the grand setting of the U.S. Capitol, to thank Congress for the billions of dollars that are sustaining his country in the fight. “As long as it takes” is powerful rhetoric, but it now collides with a formidable question: How much more patience will a narrowly divided Congress — and the American public — have for a war with no clear end that is battering the global economy?

By AAMER MADHANI and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

