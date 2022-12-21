Baltimore homicides stubbornly high despite new initiatives

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore homicides surpassed 300 for the eighth year running in 2022 as gun violence remains stubbornly high despite repeated promises from elected officials and new anti-violence initiatives. A recent spate of killings in the Park Heights community of northwest Baltimore reignited longstanding frustration and familiar debate among residents. Some say citizens should help spark cultural change, while others criticize elected leaders for repeatedly failing to quell the violence. Meanwhile, the mayor and police commissioner have reiterated their commitment to addressing the root causes of violence. At a news conference Wednesday, the mayor said the city is not yet where it needs to be in terms of the crime rate.

