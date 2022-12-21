Dead man found in wheel of jet flown from Gambia to England

SERREKUNDA, Gambia (AP) — Gambian authorities say that a dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain. Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia’s government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday that the unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that traveled from Gambia’s capital of Banjul to London’s Gatwick airport. He said the flight was on December 5 and Gambia’s government received information about the incident this week from England’s Sussex Metropolitan Police. Gambia’s government said a deceased black male was found within the wheel bay of the aircraft without identification documents to establish his name, age nationality or travel itinerary.

