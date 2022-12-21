Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year. That’s according to final figures released Thursday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new numbers, saying the official number was 106,699. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier data suggested there were more than 107,000. The numbers can change as additional death records arrive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.