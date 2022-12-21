Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s state media says that four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago. The Ghana News Agency said the men were found guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chittey in June 2019. The state news agency said the two women were taken from their hostel in the town of Kumasi in the Ashanti region while doing volunteer work for the aid group, Youth Challenge International. The women were rescued by security forces one week later. The four men sentenced include three from Nigeria and one from Ghana.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.