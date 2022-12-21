French serial killer to be released from Nepal imprisonment

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A confessed French serial killer convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Nepal was ordered Wednesday to be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence. The Supreme Court ruling also says Charles Sobhraj would need to leave Nepal within the next 15 days. He was serving two life sentences in Nepal for the murders of an American and Canadian backpackers. Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years. The court document say he had already served more than 75% of his sentence making his eligible for release and was suffering from heart disease. It wasn’t clear when he would actually walk out of the prison as a free man but likely within the next few days.

