Hungary’s Orban wants to ‘drain the swamp’ in European Union

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister thinks it’s time to “drain the swamp” in the European Union, something he imagines could lead all the way to dissolving the bloc’s legislature. In an annual international news conference in Budapest on Wednesday, Viktor Orban said a recent corruption scandal involving several members of the European Parliament had drawn into question the credibility of the institution. He said he supports abolishing the body as it currently exists. The populist leader engages in frequent battles with the EU, which accuses him of eroding democratic institutions. He said on Wednesday that he will continue to oppose EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, but would not veto them.

