Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection threatened democracy and the lives of lawmakers and police. The report could be released by the House Jan. 6 committee as soon as Wednesday. The committee’s eight chapters of findings will largely mirror nine hearings that laid out evidence from live testimony, 1,000 private interviews and millions of pages of documents. Trump has slammed members of the committee as “thugs” and still falsely disputes his 2020 loss.

