Man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says the Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19. DeLeon became eligible to seek parole immediately when he was sentenced in September to 20 years to life in prison, as he’d already served about 24 years. His conviction in the killing of Fausto Cordero got a new look in recent years because of the involvement of a once-lauded detective whose tactics came under scrutiny.

