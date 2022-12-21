Megan Thee Stallion ‘matters,’ says DA at Tory Lanez trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California prosecutor told jurors that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion showed tremendous courage and had no reason to lie when she came forward to testify that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez had shot her in the feet and left her wounded in 2020. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott urged the jury to bring justice for Megan during closing arguments Wednesday at the trial of Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty to three felonies. Lanez’s lawyer said in his closing that Megan was covering up a more embarrassing truth: That her best friend had shot her in a jealous dispute over Lanez.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.