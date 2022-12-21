Netflix plans $900M facility at former New Jersey Army base

Netflix says it plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility at a former Army base at the Jersey Shore that will cost more than $900 million, and create thousands of jobs. The subscription video streaming company will pay $55 million for a 292-acre site on the former Fort Monmouth military base in Eatontown and Oceanport. The company plans an additional $848 million worth of investments in 12 sound stages and other uses related to the film industry. The announcement was made Wednesday evening, following a vote by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority to accept Netflix’s bid over three competing offers.

