Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crosses the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe. The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed near Washington to meet with President Franklin D. Roosevelt just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Almost 81 years later to the day, the pageantry of that trip was echoed on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down at Joint Base Andrews just outside the capital for a surprise visit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress.

