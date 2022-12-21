Paul Bettany explores being art star Andy Warhol on Broadway
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Bettany has long been an admirer of art superstar Andy Warhol from a distance, like an art lover wandering a favorite gallery. Now he finds himself on Broadway eight times a week underneath a white Warhol wig, wearing glasses and making the very art onstage that he long admired. Bettany stars in “The Collaboration,” Anthony McCarten’s fictional account about the real period in 1984 when Warhol was compelled to work with new sensation and potential rival of the New York art world, Jean-Michel Basquiat. Bettany has been a fan of both artists and hopes audiences think about each man in a different way.