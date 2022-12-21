Police: California officers shoot, kill man armed with knife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police say officers shot and killed a man who was holding a knife during a foot chase. Bakersfield police say the man was originally holding a gun, prompting officers to open fire. The man then discarded it and ran through dirt fields on Tuesday morning. Minutes later, officers again opened fire, fatally striking the man. Authorities say he had been armed with only a knife at the time of the second shooting. A total of eight Bakersfield police officers fired their guns during the two shootings. They have each been put on paid administrative leave. Bakersfield is about 100 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

