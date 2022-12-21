Spain records hottest year ever in 2022

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. The service adds that Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years as well. Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar. Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year. European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.

