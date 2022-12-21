Suspect charged nearly 7 years after Iowa architect’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly seven years after the death of a prominent Des Moines architect police have arrested a suspect. Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said investigators uncovered enough evidence to charge Zachary Allen Gaskill on Wednesday with second-degree murder in the January 2016 death of Kirk Blunck. The 62-year-old was found severely injured in the stairwell of a building where he had an office. He died later. Parizek didn’t say what evidence led to the arrest, but in 2018 a judge ordered Gaskill to pay Blunck’s family $6.25 million after they alleged in a wrongful death lawsuit that Gaskill attacked Blunck and caused his death.

