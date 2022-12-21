Ugandan court charges US couple in case of foster child

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan court has charged an American couple with child trafficking in a case that might see them serve life in prison if convicted. The couple earlier had been charged with aggravated torture and was alleged to have kept the foster child in the room fitted with cameras to monitor his “stubbornness” and “hyperactive behavior.” Police were alerted to the case by a worker at the couple’s home. The couple has pleaded not guilty to an earlier charge of torture and has not yet pleaded to the new charge. They remain in custody.

