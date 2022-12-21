US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it is targeting the Prosecutor-General of Iran, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, two senior commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp and two members of the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer group. Treasury said it is also penalizing the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company, which produces armored vehicles and other equipment for the security forces. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.

