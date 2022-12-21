WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China.” The move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. A WTO dispute panel found the U.S. violated its obligations under the trade body’s rules and rejected Washington’s argument that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The panel said the situation did not pose an “emergency” that would allow for an exemption under the trade body’s rules. The United States trade representative’s office all but said it planned to ignore Wednesday’s ruling.

