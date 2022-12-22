Ally of ex-Pakistani PM Khan sacked as Punjab chief minister

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan have removed Pervez Elahi as the top elected official in populous eastern Punjab province after he failed to get a vote of confidence from the provincial legislature. The move early Friday was a setback to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose Tehreek-e-Insaf party was allied with Elahi in the Punjab Assembly. A government statement says Punjab governor Balighur Rehman also sacked the provincial Cabinet, citing Elahi’s failure in the vote of confidence Wednesday, which indicated he did not enjoy the support of the majority of lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly.

