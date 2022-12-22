California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s. A report conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, has found two university dermatologists conducted the experiments on men at a prison hospital until the practice was halted in 1977. The experiments included putting pesticides and herbicides on the men’s skin and injecting it into their veins. The report says the doctors engaged in questionable informed consent practices. One of the doctors is still associated with the university.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.