China’s Li praises Hong Kong leader for reviving economy

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has praised the Hong Kong government’s efforts in revitalizing the economy as it rolls back COVID-19 restrictions, in a meeting with the territory’s leader in Beijing. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee was on his first trip to the capital on Thursday to deliver an annual year-end report to leaders. He is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss the city’s political, economic and COVID-19 situations before returning to Hong Kong on Saturday. Li expressed his approval of Lee’s work over the past six months, during which most of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, helping to restore Hong Kong’s image as a vibrant financial hub.

