City in Oklahoma says Air Force charter jet damaged runway
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — City officials in Stillwater, Oklahoma, say a military cargo jet carrying the Air Force Academy’s women’s basketball team has damaged a regional airport runway. Officials say the plane allegedly landed without prior authorization. City spokesperson Dawn Jones said Thursday the U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster aircraft was chartering the team to a game against Oklahoma State University. The city says charter flights are required to receive permission before landing and that Air Force officials didn’t request or receive prior approval. Air Force officials disputed that claim, saying Thursday that the flight was coordinated with airport officials five days prior to landing.