‘Despicable’: Slovene bishops condemn Jesuit artist’s abuse
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Slovenia’s Catholic bishops have condemned the emotional, sexual, and spiritual violence committed against women by a famous Slovenian priest. The Slovene bishops’ conference also voiced solidarity on Thursday with the victims of the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. They insisted that any misuse of spiritual power is “never the victims’ fault.” Rupnik is a Jesuit originally from Slovenia whose mosaics decorate churches and chapels around the globe. Italian blogs and websites this month reported claims by several women that Rupnik sexually, spiritually and psychologically abused them. Under questioning, the Jesuits acknowledged that Rupnik was earlier convicted and temporarily excommunicated for using the confessional to absolve someone with whom he had engaged in sexual activity.