Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three

BEIRUT (AP) — Iraqi state news says two soldiers have been killed and three have been injured in an explosion in northern Iraq. The agency reported Thursday that the soldiers were traveling in an army vehicle a day earlier in the Makhmour district when an explosive device detonated. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The blast is the latest in a string of recent incidents. On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani convened a meeting of security officials to discuss the “terrorist attacks” and the army’s plans to respond, according to an official statement.

