German intel employee held for passing information to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say an employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday. They said the apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service and of another person were searched. Prosecutors allege the suspect passed “information that he had acquired in his professional activity” to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn’t identify. They added that the information was a “state secret” as defined by Germany’s criminal code. The suspect appeared on Thursday before a judge, who ordered him held in custody pending a possible indictment.

