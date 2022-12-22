Greek prime minister hails Albania’s EU integration steps

DERVICAN, Albania (AP) — The Greek prime minister has offered his country’s full support to neighboring Albania’s further integration efforts with the European Union. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday visited the Greek minority in southern Albania, the first such visit since his father, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, visited the area when was prime minister 31 years ago. Relations between Greece and post-communist Albania have been at times uneasy, largely over minority rights and the sizeable Albanian community in Greece. Both Mitsotakis and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama said the Greek minority was the link between the two countries. They did not mention their countries’ dispute over the maritime borders in the Ionian Sea which they have agreed to resolve at an international court.

