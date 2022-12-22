Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions

NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.

