Russia and China hold joint naval drills

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese warships have practiced joint action in the East China Sea, continuing a series of drills that reflect a growing defense cooperation between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet were taking part in the weeklong maneuvers that began Wednesday. China has deployed two destroyers, a diesel submarine and several others ships for the exercise. Russian and Chinese aircraft are also taking part in the maneuvers that will involve firing exercises and anti-submarine drills, according to the ministry. Military ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.