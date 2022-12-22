Russia’s sole aircraft carrier catches fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state media say a fire broke out onboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier, in the latest of a string of incidents incidents marring the Admiral Kuznetsov’s ongoing refit. The carrier suffered a “minor” fire while undergoing repair work in the Arctic port of Murmansk, Russia’s state news agencies Tass and Ria Novosti reported. Both cited Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state corporation overseeing the repairs, as saying Thursday that the blaze was quickly put out and caused no casualties.

