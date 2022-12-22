Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Turkey and Saudi Arabia are the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to bar women from universities. Meanwhile, about two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday. In video obtained by The Associated Press, one participant says Taliban security forces dispersed the protest by force and beat some of the women. In another sign of domestic opposition, several Afghan cricketers condemned the university ban. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan, and players have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Taliban authorities have yet to explain the ban or react to the global backlash against it. Officials say a news conference would be held this week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.