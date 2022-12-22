Venezuela opposition weighs overhauling ‘interim government’
By CAMILLE RODRIGUEZ MONTILLA and MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A group of opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is looking to strip Juan Guaidó of his authority as the internationally recognized head of the country’s so-called interim government. Three of the four major opposition parties are expected to vote Thursday on the proposal to replace Guaidó with a horizontal style of leadership by committee. The change takes place as presidential elections in 2024 are looming and Maduro’s opponents seek new ways to connect with frustrated Venezuelans.