With House shifting, Senate locks in Ukraine funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal for continued U.S. support, the Senate has voted to ensure that money keeps flowing for years, even after Republicans take control of the House next month. Ukraine will receive $44.9 billion in aid as part of a massive spending bill the Senate passed Thursday. The bill now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill funds the government through the fiscal year ending in September, but it would give the Pentagon authority to spend the money through 2025 in some circumstances.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA BALDOR Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.